Kings' Keon Ellis Named a Bucks Dream Trade Target
Many fans recognize the Sacramento Kings loaded guard room, mostly due to the emergence of Keon Ellis. The Kings have assembled a backcourt rotation consisting of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Kevin Huerter, Devin Carter, and Jordan McLaughlin, one of the most well-rounded groups possible.
With so many talented guards comes the possibility of Sacramento shipping one away to bolster one of their weaker positions.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz put together a list of each NBA team's top three realistic trade targets, suggesting the Milwaukee Bucks should be looking at Keon Ellis.
Should Ellis fall out of the rotation, he'd be an ideal trade target for a number of teams thanks to his three-point shooting, defense, hustle and $2.1 million salary.- Greg Swartz, B/R
Ellis, 24, earned a standard contract with Sacramento last season after balling out under a two-way, and his presence in the Kings' lineup has been unmatched.
In 21 regular season starts, Ellis averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 stocks per game while shooting 40.4 percent from deep. His impressive play on both sides of the ball put him on the map across the league, and as one of the fastest-rising players, the Kings have no reason to look to trade him.
Swartz is right about how his contract makes him an immediate trade target for many teams, but paying one of your seven best players just over $2 million is worth holding on to for the Kings.
The Bucks, especially after trading away defensive stud Jrue Holiday, could certainly look toward a player like Ellis to anchor their backcourt defense. Regardless, the Kings have no reason to include Ellis in any trade talks.
