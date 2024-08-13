Kings Left off National TV Schedule for 2024 NBA Cup
The Sacramento Kings got an interesting draw for their 2024 NBA Cup group, having to go through the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, and Portland Trail Blazers en route to the knockout rounds of the second-ever NBA Cup.
The NBA has released the schedule for the group stage schedule of the 2024 NBA Cup, with Sacramento slated to play the following games:
11/15 | vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 7 pm
11/22 | at LA Clippers | 7:30 pm
11/29 | at Portland Trailblazers | 7 pm
12/3 | vs Houston Rockets | 7 pm
The Kings kick off their NBA Cup action at home against the Timberwolves, who are coming off an electric Western Conference Finals appearance led by rising superstar Anthony Edwards.
Then, the Kings head to LA to face the Kawhi Leonard and James Harden-led Clippers in the new state-of-the-art Intuit Dome. The Kings will then face Portland and Houston, who could both be threats to upset the talented Sacramento squad.
All four of these matchups should be electric, but none will be nationally televised.
The only game to receive the national television nod in West Group A is the Wolves-Clippers matchup on November 29th, as the Kings were omitted entirely.
Sure, the Kings have missed the playoffs 17 of the last 18 seasons, but they have put together a star-studded lineup heading into the 2024-25 season. Headlined by the offseason acquisition of DeMar DeRozan to team up with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, many would expect the Kings to finally get some recognition.
