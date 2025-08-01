Kings Legend Gets Honest About Potential Jersey Retirement
DeMarcus Cousins has never been one to be shy, and even after his time in the NBA has come to an end, he is making his feelings known about his wish that his number should be retired by the Sacramento Kings.
Cousins joined Mike Bibby on the Straight Game Podcast, and the two Kings legends got into a discussion on jersey retirement.
“Obviously, it would be an honor. That was something that I definitely wanted and strived for as far as why I tried to go out and perform every single night,” Cousins stated. “Accolade wise, I feel like I did all the right things while I was in that jersey under the organization. As far as All-Stars, as far as All-NBA selections, numbers, gold medals. I think I put my work in, I think I earned my stripes.”
Cousins does indeed have the accolades and numbers to warrant putting his number in the rafters. In seven seasons with the Kings, he averaged 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field and 32.2% from three.
He was arguably the best center in the game during his last few seasons in Sacramento, using his unique combination of size, strength, agility, and skill to dominate on offense. Especially when the deep ball was falling, he was nearly impossible to guard.
Cousins was a three-time All-Star with the Kings, was selected to the second All-NBA team twice, and won gold medals in the 2014 FIBA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.
The problem was, the numbers and accolades never led to winning for the Kings. Sacramento failed to make the playoffs during Cousins’ tenure with the Kings, and had a 188-345 (.353) record before Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Cousins went on to mention that he knows it’s hard to get jerseys retired, noting that it’s often a decision made by the organization that isn’t related to just numbers.
“Like you [Mike Bibby] said, it’s a political thing, but as far as the work being done, I think I did what needed to be done to join the others in the rafters.”
Cousins is clearly one of the most talented players to come through Sacramento, and is on many people’s lists of Sacramento Era’s top players, but he’s in a difficult position when it comes to jersey retirement.
It’s possible that as time goes on, Cousins gets more recognition for everything he did in Sacramento, as he was also a leader in the community off the court, but for now, it seems like the organization has moved on from the big man. Only time will tell if they go back and honor one of the best to ever put on a Kings jersey.
The Kings currently have 11 numbers retired: Tiny Archibald (No. 1), Mitch Richmond (No. 2), Chris Webber (No. 4), The Fans (No. 6), Bob Davies (No. 11), Maurice Stokes (No. 12), Oscar Robertson (No. 14), Peja Stojakovic (No. 16), Vlade Divac (No. 21), Jack Twyman (No. 27), Sam Lacey (No. 44).