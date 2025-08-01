Kings Reportedly Offered $78 Million Star to Warriors in Jonathan Kuminga Trade
The Sacramento Kings have been working hard to improve their roster this offseason, as new general manager Scott Perry has gauged the trade value of nearly every player on the roster since taking over. However, the front office has had no luck so far, making just one significant move: Acquiring Dennis Schroder via sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons.
Of course, Schroder is not the big offseason addition that many fans were hoping for, but there is still time for the Kings to make a more significant change.
The Golden State Warriors have been in an unfavorable situation with restricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga, and the two sides have been trying to find a sign-and-trade solution to help them part ways.
ESPN's Marc J. Spears recently reported that Kuminga "wants to go" to Sacramento, as the franchise is willing to offer him the role that he has been looking for. The Kings certainly have a strong interest in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, but have made it clear that they are not willing to give up too much to get him.
The Kings are keeping guys like Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray out of trade talks, but the Warriors have a strong liking for both of them.
Initially, the Kings were offering a package of Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and two second-round picks, but the team has since changed its offer. The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that the Kings are offering Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick for Kuminga.
"As for the Kings, which last spoke with the Warriors earlier this week, team sources say they’ve offered a three-year, $63 million deal for Kuminga in a proposal that would send veteran guard Malik Monk and their 2030 first-round pick (lottery protected) to the Warriors," Amick wrote.
"If that pick didn’t convey, then the Warriors would get the least favorable of the Kings or San Antonio’s first-round pick in 2031. Those protections have been the primary sticking point, team sources said, as the Warriors have insisted that the first-rounder be unprotected."
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently reported that Monk might have been thrown in trade talks between the Kings and Warriors, but Amick's new report confirms it, as well as Sacramento's contract offer for the 22-year-old forward.
The Kings are reportedly offering Kuminga a three-year deal worth $63 million, giving him an average annual salary of $21 million, which is still far below his asking price but a reasonable offer. The Warriors reportedly are not as interested in Monk, most likely due to his contract. Monk is entering the second season of a four-year, $78 million deal, which does not help the Warriors as they try to save money.