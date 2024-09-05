Kings Legend Leaks New 2024-25 Uniforms
The Sacramento Kings have had some incredible uniforms over the years, but the design team has also missed on a few. With the NBA introducing different types of uniforms for each team, such as the "City Edition" or "Classic Edition," new jerseys are being produced each year.
Kings legend Mike Bibby might have accidentally spoiled the surprise for Sacramento's newest uniform reveal, as he quickly deleted an Instagram story that showed off some new threads (via @thatl0calguy | X):
The leaked uniforms are a revival of the early 2000's threads, that Bibby actually wore as a King. It can be assumed that the Kings are using Bibby, and possibly other retired Kings, to reveal the throwback uniforms, but Bibby just got too ahead of himself.
While Bibby's post might be misleading and these are not Sacramento's new uniforms, many fans have pointed out the glaring similarities that these have compared to other "Classic Edition" uniforms the NBA is releasing.
Sacramento has not always put forth the best city jerseys, but the uniform Bibby showed would likely turn out great on the court.
Bibby played 527 games as a King between 2001 and 2007, starting in all but three of them. Bibby played a significant role in the 2001-02 squad that came one game short of an NBA Finals appearance after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in a controversial Western Conference Finals, even dropping a team-high 29 points in Game 7.
While Bibby was a monster on the court, the legendary point guard might have just spoiled Sacramento's offseason surprise.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!