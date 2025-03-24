Inside The Kings

Kings Make Domantas Sabonis Injury Announcement Before Celtics Game

The Sacramento Kings have announced a Domantas Sabonis injury update before facing the Boston Celtics.

Logan Struck

Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings have hit a cold streak recently, and injuries have not been helping their case. The Kings are coming off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks while having to play without Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk.

Sabonis has missed three consecutive games for Sacramento and nine of their last 11. Sabonis suffered a hamstring strain on March 1, then suffered an ankle sprain in just his second game back and has been sidelined since.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11)
Feb 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Now, after losing two consecutive games and six of their last eight, the Kings head into a huge cross-conference matchup against the Boston Celtics and desperately need some good news.

Thankfully, the Kings announced a new injury update for Sabonis on Sunday. Sabonis has returned to practice and has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's matchup with Boston.

"Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis has made significant progress in the return to play process after missing three games with a moderate right ankle sprain. Sabonis was a full participant in practice today and will be listed as questionable for tomorrow's game versus the Boston Celtics," the Kings announced.

On March 18, the Kings initially announced that Sabonis would be re-evaluated in ten days, but is already practicing just five days later. In such a significant stretch of the season, the Kings desperately need Sabonis back on the court, and it seems like he is doing all he can to return as soon as possible.

The Kings have already upset the Celtics once this season behind an incredible 23-point, 28-rebound performance from Sabonis. If he can suit up on Monday, the Kings would have a much better shot at taking down the defending champs again.

