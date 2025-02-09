Kings Make Roster Move After Win vs Pelicans
The Sacramento Kings stormed back from a 20-point deficit on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans to pick up a much-needed 123-118 home win. Saturday night was the first look at this new-look, post-trade deadline Kings squad, as Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jake LaRavia each played huge roles in the win.
Sacramento's guard depth has always been their biggest strength, especially when they had star point guard De'Aaron Fox. After trading him away, some of their other guards were expected to step up, but their 22-year-old rookie has not gotten as much opportunity.
Devin Carter, the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, missed the first 34 games of the season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. In 16 appearances since returning from injury, Carter is averaging 3.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists through 9.9 minutes per game, but logged a DNP-CD in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.
After not touching the court on Saturday, the Kings have assigned Carter to the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's G League affiliate.
Carter first was assigned to play with Stockton to ease back after returning from injury, where he totaled 46 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists, and 9 stocks through just two games. Carter is still young and has only played 16 career NBA games, so he has plenty of time to improve and some time in the G League will certainly help with that.
The Kings do not need Carter to be a difference-maker right now, but will likely rely on his potential in the future.
