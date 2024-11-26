Kings Make Shocking Starting Lineup Change vs. Thunder
The Sacramento Kings shook up their starting lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night by starting Keon Ellis instead of Kevin Huerter. Kings head coach Mike Brown made the change amid a three-game losing streak before facing off against the team with the best record in the Western Conference.
Huerter had been the team's starting shooting guard for the majority of the year but was sat behind Ellis after hitting a 2-19 shooting skid from beyond the arc. Ellis, who played as a starter to close out the 2023-24 season, has shot 43.4% from three so far this year.
Along with better shooting stats, Ellis is one of the best defenders on the team. The lengthy two-way guard can guard multiple positions due to a 6-foot-8.5 wingspan that gives him a little leeway. Huerter has certainly improved his defense this season, but his lack of a deep shot might have led to a hard decision for Mike Brown.
Last week, Ellis scored a career-high 33 points in a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He shot 60% from three, a factor that might have contributed to him earning the starting spot over Huerter. Ellis' last start came against the Miami Heat at the beginning of the month, a game that the Kings won.
Last season, starting lineups that featured Huerter went 34-25 (.576) while lineups that featured Ellis went 13-8 (.619). If Sacramento plays better basketball tonight while ending their losing streak, Ellis could secure himself the starting spot for the near future. Regardless, a change in the starting lineup might be what the Kings need to avoid getting caught in a loop of mediocrity.
