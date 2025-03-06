Kings Make Starting Lineup Change vs Nuggets Due to Injury
The Sacramento Kings travel to face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday to end a four-game road trip but are facing some adversity heading into the big matchup. The Nuggets are in third place in the West with a 39-22 record, so heading into Denver is already a tall task for the Kings, and injuries are not making it any easier for them.
The Kings will be playing without two starters on Wednesday night: Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk. Sabonis is sidelined for the next week with a left hamstring strain, but Monk was surprisingly added to the injury report on Wednesday with a right toe sprain.
Due to these huge injuries, the Kings are being forced to shake things up. In their last game against the Dallas Mavericks, interim head coach Doug Christie gave Jonas Valanciunas the starting nod in Sabonis' absence, but now he has to find a replacement for Monk as well.
Christie is rolling with Keon Ellis in place of Monk on Wednesday night, which should not surprise many. Sacramento's starting five in Denver are Keon Ellis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Jonas Valanciunas.
Valanciunas was actually a great replacement for Sabonis in Monday's win, dropping 14 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks on 6-15 shooting while being an intimidating presence in the interior.
Ellis has proven to be a capable starter, and many fans actually vouch for him to be a full-time addition to the starting five. Through 11 starts this season, Ellis is averaging 10.5 points and 2.3 steals per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and an absurd 45.3% from beyond the arc.
While being down two starters is not ideal for any team, this is a very intriguing starting five the Kings are putting on the floor, and honestly what most fans have been wanting to see anyway. The Kings will have a challenging time keeping up with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, but even down two starters, they have the talent to compete in Denver on Wednesday night.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!