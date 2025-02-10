Kings-Mavericks Injury Report: Anthony Davis Status Revealed
After losing six of their last eight games, the Sacramento Kings picked up a huge comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Sacramento's post-trade deadline lineup looked solid, as new additions Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jake LaRavia were able to pick up their first win as Kings.
The Kings now head into a huge road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, who sit one-and-a-half games ahead of Sacramento for eighth place in the West. If the Kings can steal a win and close the gap for playoff positioning, it would be huge as they near the All-Star break.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's matchup in Dallas.
Sacramento Kings:
None
Dallas Mavericks:
Max Christie - QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
Anthony Davis - OUT (adductor)
Dante Exum - QUESTIONABLE (Achilles)
Dereck Lively II - OUT (ankle)
Caleb Martin - OUT (hip)
Dwight Powell - OUT (hip)
P.J. Washington - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Both of Dallas' acquisitions in the Los Angeles Lakers-Luka Doncic blockbuster trade are on the injury report for Monday's game, as Max Christie is questionable and Anthony Davis has been ruled out. ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that Davis is now expected to miss multiple weeks with a left adductor strain.
Davis played just one game with the Mavericks before getting injured and now will miss extended time while Dallas is in the middle of a competitive playoff push. Davis played incredibly in his Mavericks debut, but if he cannot stay on the court, it will not matter.
The Kings and Mavericks tip off at 5:30 p.m. PT in Dallas on Monday.
