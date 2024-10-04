Kings HC Mike Brown Names 3 Impressive Young Studs at Camp
The Sacramento Kings are not known for their impressive youth, but they have some absolute studs in that department.
Training camp is the ideal place for rising stars to claim their spot in the NBA, and Sacramento's camp has been a hotspot for young guys successfully proving their worth in the league.
Kings head coach Mike Brown was asked about how his young players are performing during training camp (via Brenden Nunes | Sactown Sports 1140), naming three guys who have stood out to him the most:
As a young guy, even if you don't quite have it figured out what we're trying to do offensively and defensively, there are little things you can always do. Terry [Taylor] is probably leading the charge in that way. Boogie Ellis is probably a close second behind him. Mason [Jones] is doing some nice things out there.- Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings
Terry Taylor, 25, is certainly an interesting prospect for a Sacramento squad lacking serious forward depth. If he continues to impress Mike Brown throughout training camp, the 6-foot-5 power forward could earn some time with the team.
It will be more challenging for guys like Boogie Ellis and Mason Jones to earn opportunities in Sacramento with their loaded guard room, but an impressive training camp is the most effective way to do so.
Still, the Kings have a severely underrated farm system for young players, as highlighted by the emergence of Keon Ellis last season. Even if Taylor does not make the final cut on Sacramento's roster, he could be a key piece in Stockton and a potential long-term answer for the Kings.
