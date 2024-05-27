Kings' Mike Brown Praises Celtics Star Amidst Playoff Run
The Sacramento Kings once again missed the playoffs, a situation that the team and its fans are certainly used to. While the organization has been in this place before, it still comes as a surprise after finishing third in the Western Conference just one year ago.
Key components such as head coach Mike Brown have completely flipped the expectations in Sacramento after decades of losing seasons. Brown has tallied a 94-70 record in two seasons, something that no other Kings coach can say over the past twenty years. Despite this, contract talks have stalled in Sacramento as Brown aims to extend his contract before entering the final guaranteed year on his deal that he signed in 2022.
Regardless, Brown took the time to talk about one player that's caught his eye. Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday was the topic of conversation in a recent interview with Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com. Holiday, 33, has been an important piece of the puzzle in Boston's playoff journey to a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
If you’re a coach, a guy like Jrue is worth his weight in gold. I mean, he’s great on both sides of the ball… professional, an example for anybody you bring into the organization. He doesn’t even have to say a word, and he’s going to lead the right way.- Mike Brown, Kings HC
The interview covered Holiday's journey throughout the NBA as he moves from team to team. Brown couldn't fathom why a player of his quality has moved from team to team. “He’s on his fourth team?” said Brown. "I don't understand it."
Holiday averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.7 stocks (steals + blocks) this season for Boston. What he's most known for is his defense, where he ranked 17th in defensive win shares this season for all guards. Holiday's contributions could help guide Boston to their first championship in 16 years.
Brown believes the additions of veterans like Al Horford and Jrue Holiday will help "steer the ship in the right direction" for the Celtics. Sitting five games away from a ring, the Celtics could use a few more defensive masterclasses from Holiday as the team finishes up the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs.
