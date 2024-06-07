Kings Mock Draft Roundup: Experts Predicting Pick 13
With the NBA Draft less than three weeks away, Sacramento Kings fans have been asking one important question: Are the Kings keeping their pick or trading it? With reports suggesting the Kings will trade their valuable 13th-overall pick in the upcoming draft to help their win-now mentality, most fans heavily support that scenario. On the contrary, the idea of adding a young lottery prospect to a talented Kings squad could entice Sacramento's front office to keep the pick.
Assuming the Kings keep their pick and select a high-level rookie, who is the best prospect for Sacramento? Experts around the country have given their opinions on who the Kings will be selecting with pick 13.
F Ron Holland, G League Ignite - FOX Sports
If the Kings lose Malik Monk next month, they'll need an off-the-bench scorer to provide pop and that might be Holland. Only 18, he wasn't an efficient scorer last season, but there's a Russell Westbrook element to how hard he plays. - Jason McIntyre
F Cody Williams, Colorado - Bleacher Report
While scouts do believe a team could reach on Cody Williams early, we're hearing that most still prefer Matas Buzelis and Stephon Castle. Tijane Salaun and Kyshawn George have also popped up as names who could leapfrog Williams. However, without an advanced handle or perimeter game, he still averaged 11.9 points, shot 58.8 percent inside the arc and 41.5 percent from three. And at 6'6.5" in socks with a giant 7'1" wingspan, his defensive tools remain outstanding.- Jonathan Wasserman
G Devin Carter, Providence - Yahoo! Sports
The 6-3 guard has a massive wingspan and vertical leap, which helped allow him make a big jump from 13 points to 19.7 last season. Carter has a high basketball IQ, is a hard-nosed defender and an excellent rebounder for a guard. The son of former NBA player Anthony Carter, he was the Big East player of the year in a league that included Clingan and Castle. - John Marshall
G Rob Dillingham, Kentucky - CBS Sports
Dillingham was one of two projected lottery picks coming off of Kentucky's bench this season for reasons that remain confusing. There are concerns about his size and defensive shortcomings, but the 6-1 guard could be a legitimate scoring option early in his career for a Sacramento franchise that has won 94 games in the past two regular seasons. - Gary Parrish
G/F Dalton Knecht, Tennessee - The Ringer
The Kings don’t exactly need more offense, but Knecht was a devastating scorer at the college level and could become a cheaper replacement for, and potential upgrade over, Kevin Huerter. And then the Kings could move Huerter’s salary in a deal that nets defense. - Kevin O'Connor
