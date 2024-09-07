Kings 'Most Insulting' NBA 2K25 Rating Revealed
The launch of NBA 2K's latest installment has sparked many conversations around the ratings of players across the league.
The Sacramento Kings' highest-rated players were De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, each receiving an 88 overall. While Fox and Sabonis are nowhere near the top players in the NBA, they have done enough to be in the conversation for a 90.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes noted the "most insulting" NBA2K25 ratings for each team but did not give the nod to Fox or Sabonis for Sacramento. Hughes labeled Keegan Murray as the most disrespected Kings player according to NBA 2K25.
Murray received an 80 overall from 2K, tied for the fourth-highest rating on the Kings. This title could have gone to either Murray or Malik Monk, who was also given an 80, but Murray's vast improvements and high ceiling gave him the nod.
Murray isn't a star, and he may never become one. But he's a young two-way talent at a premium position who's already shown intriguing growth. Kings diehards would probably hold onto Murray if you started naming hypothetical trades that brought back guys in the 85-90 range. We don't need to get that extreme to argue Murray isn't properly valued at an 80.- Grant Hughes, B/R
Murray averaged 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season with 45.4/35.8/83.1 shooting splits. Murray's efficiency took a hit from his 41.1 three-point percentage as a rookie, but he also established himself as more than just a catch-and-shoot player.
Murray has elevated his defensive game, becoming Sacramento's most dangerous threat as a wing defender. He spent most nights defending the opposing team's best wing while being a valuable piece on offense.
While Murray's role after the addition of DeRozan might become mold into more 3-and-D, he showed glimpses of becoming a threat off-the-dribble last season and we could certainly see more of that next season.
Regardless of what Murray's role in Sacramento's offense will be in 2024-25, an 80 overall rating is pretty disrespectful for one of the league's most valuable young wings.
