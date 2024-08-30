Kings Named Top Landing Spot for Champion Free Agent
The Sacramento Kings have an open roster spot with training camp inching closer, and a few notable free agents on the market could be their ideal filler. It is not out of the question for Sacramento to go into the 2024-25 season with an open roster spot, but they could still be looking to upgrade their wing depth.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale named the top landing spot for the five best remaining free agents, giving Sacramento the nod for Justin Holiday.
Holiday, 35, is a veteran forward in the declining stage of his career but remains effective in limited opportunity. In 58 appearances with the Denver Nuggets last season, Holiday averaged 4.0 points on 40.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Justin, the brother of two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday, is not an All-Defensive type of player like Jrue but can hold his own on that end. The Kings have historically struggled defensively, so adding a deep bench piece who can check in and play defense is not the worst idea.
Holiday's career year came in the 2017-18 season with the Chicago Bulls, where he averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 35.9 percent from deep.
The 6-foot-6 wing spent time in Sacramento in 2022, averaging 8.3 points through 25 games. Holiday did not give Kings fans the best experience during his first ride in Sacramento, but he can do no harm as the 15th man.
Favale is vouching for the Kings to bring Holiday in as a hypothetical 3-and-D presence at the end of their bench, which is not the worst idea for a team that needs wing depth.
