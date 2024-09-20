Kings' New NBA Cup Court Leaked for 2024-25 Season
After a series of leaks revealed the Sacramento Kings newest City Edition and Classic Edition uniforms for the 2024-25 season, it appears the up-and-coming franchise has accidentally revealed a first look at their court for the 2024-25 NBA Cup.
According to Kings Uni Tracker on Twitter/X, Kings fans are getting a fresh look at their newest court after leaks came from NBA 2K25. Sacramento is going all-in on the grey theme this season, even more so than their grey/blue look from last year's In-Season Tournament.
The Kings will play at least two games on this court during their Group Play of the 2024 NBA Cup, opening action at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 15th.
They will follow up their home NBA Cup opener with two road games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, before closing their Group Play on the sleek grey court against the Houston Rockets.
Four teams from the Western Conference will advance to the Knockout Rounds, the top team in each of the three groups along with one "wild card." To safely advance to the quarterfinals and have a shot to compete for the second-ever NBA Cup, the Kings will likely have to win at least three of their four group matchups.
Last year, the Kings beat each team in their group, heading into the quarterfinals with a 4-0 tournament record. But, their NBA Cup dreams fell short after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first knockout round.
The Kings certainly do not have an easy path, but they will have a good chance to advance to the Knockout Rounds of the 2024-25 NBA Cup. The quarterfinals will take place December 10th-11th before the remaining four teams head to Las Vegas for the semfinals (Dec. 14th) and championship (Dec. 17th).
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!