Kings-Nuggets Injury Report: Jamal Murray, Malik Monk Statuses Revealed
Riding a three-game winning streak, the Sacramento Kings are set to face off against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night for a very interesting matchup. The Kings are returning home for the first time after a six-game road trip, while the Nuggets are set to play their first game since firing head coach Michael Malone.
The Nuggets parting ways with Malone shocked the entire NBA world, but Nikola Jokic and company will get a strong chance to prove themselves on Wednesday.
The Nuggets are riding a four-game losing streak, but should be heavily motivated to get back in the win column against the Kings on national television.
The Kings have listed five players on their injury report for Wednesday's game: Isaiah Crawford, Mason Jones, Jake LaRavia, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray.
Sacramento Kings:
Isaiah Crawford - OUT (G League two-way)
Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)
Jake LaRavia - OUT (left thumb incomplete scaphoid fracture)
Malik Monk - OUT (left calf soreness)
Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (lower back inflammation)
The Nuggets have listed just two players on their injury report against the Kings: DaRon Holmes II and Jamal Murray.
Denver Nuggets:
DaRon Holmes II - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair)
Jamal Murray - DOUBTFUL (right hamstring inflammation)
Kings star sixth man Malik Monk will miss his first game after suffering an injury in their last outing, while Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray is in jeopardy of missing his sixth consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Kings standout forward Keegan Murray has missed the last two games, but is looking to make his return on Wednesday.
The Kings and Nuggets will face off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PST on ESPN on Wednesday night.