Kings C Orlando Robinson Gets Injured at Training Camp
The Sacramento Kings have been hit the injury bug to kick off their training camp, and Friday's news has added more fuel to the fire.
Per FOX40's Sean Cunningham, Kings center Orlando Robinson took a hit during Thursday's practice, resulting in getting medical evaluations on his left knee. Robinson will be out until further notice.
Robinson, 24, was brought into Sacramento this offseason to enforce their center depth, built around Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len. The former Miami Heat big man averaged 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game through two seasons in South Beach.
While Robinson's injury status is unknown at this time, any long-term diagnosis could lead to many question marks regarding Sacramento's bench.
Len has likely already earned all the backup center minutes, but Robinson is certainly next in line and possibly closer than people think.
Robinson has been a G League standout throughout his short career, especially last season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In nine appearances, Robinson averaged 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game, shooting 57.5 percent from the field.
As an athletic stretch big man and strong defender, Robinson could provide some versatility off the bench at the center position in Sacramento. The Kings have consistently had backup center battles over the past couple of years, and Robinson challenging Len for minutes off the bench would not surprise anybody.
With an unfortunate injury a few days into training camp, fans and the team can only hope it is nothing serious.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!