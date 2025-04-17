Kings Owner Makes Announcement After Parting Ways With GM Monte McNair
The Sacramento Kings suffered a crushing blow on Wednesday night, losing 120-106 to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament to officially end their 2024-25 season.
Immediately after the season-ending loss, the Kings and general manager Monte McNair mutually agreed to part ways, ending his five-year tenure with the franchise.
McNair helped rebuild the Kings back from a state of despair, as the franchise reached 40+ in three consecutive seasons after a 16-year playoff drought. McNair had a huge impact on the current look of the team, although that was seen as both good and bad.
McNair reportedly wanted out of Sacramento after he felt he lost "decision-making power within the franchise," per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater.
Now that it is official, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive released a statement about the departure of general manager Monte McNair.
"I want to sincerely thank Monte for his leadership and the invaluable contributions he made during his time in Sacramento," Ranadive said. "He helped build a strong foundation for continued success here, and we wish him & his family all the best in their future endeavors."
Much of the Kings fanbase has had more problems with Ranadive than they have with McNair, but of course, the general manager is the one who got run out of town. Ranadive has a lot to make up for after such a disastrous 2024-25 season, but finding the right general manager to take McNair's place is certainly the first step.
The Kings have a busy 2025 offseason ahead of them with many huge decisions to make, but McNair seemingly had enough of Ranadive and the lost franchise.