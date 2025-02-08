Inside The Kings

Kings-Pelicans Injury Report: Jones, Murray Statuses Revealed

The Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

The Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans face off on Saturday after the two teams were heading in very different directions before the trade deadline. The Kings were making true improvements to the roster in an attempt to compete this year, adding Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jake LaRavia, while the Pelicans became sellers at the deadline.

New Orleans traded away star forward Brandon Ingram, getting Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk in return, but neither will make their Pelicans debut on Saturday.

Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Saturday's matchup, as Sacramento fans will get a great look at their new-look squad at full strength.

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11)
Jan 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrate after a play against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sacramento Kings:

None

New Orleans Pelicans:

Bruce Brown - OUT (not with team)

Herb Jones - OUT (shoulder)

Karlo Matkovic - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Dejounte Murray - OUT (Achilles)

Kelly Olynyk - OUT (not with team)

The Pelicans will be fairly shorthanded on Saturday, playing without star guard Dejounte Murray, who recently suffered a season-ending Achilles rupture. Defensive star Herb Jones will also be sidelined with a shoulder strain.

Even playing without a few key players, the Pelicans are a dangerous team, despite what their record suggests. The Pelicans are just 12-39, but guys like Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III can give an opposing defense nightmares on any given night.

The Pelicans are riding a seven-game losing streak, while the Kings have lost four of their last five. With each team desperately searching for a win, Saturday's matchup could be a good one.

The Kings and Pelicans tip off at 7 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Saturday.

