Kings-Pelicans Matchup of the Game: De’Aaron Fox vs. CJ McCollum
It’s early in the season, but tonight’s game feels like a must-win game for the Sacramento Kings.
Not necessarily for this season and the standings, but to exercise the demons from last season. The Kings lost an unprecedented six times to the New Orleans Pelicans through the regular season and Play-In tournament.
While the Pelicans are struggling this year with a 5-20 record, they should not be taken lightly after last season’s matchup issues, especially while they roster one of the best-known Kings-killers of all time; CJ McCollum.
Season stats:
- De’Aaron Fox: 26.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK, 48.9 FG%, 33.1 3P%
- CJ McCollum: 20.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK, 43.4 FG%, 31.4 3P%
McCollum absolutely torched the Kings last season, shooting a ridiculous 70.4 percent from beyond the arc across three regular season games.
Even with the Pelicans struggling, McCollum remains a consistent force on the offensive end and can carry a team to victory on any given night. While his shooting from three is sitting at a career-low this season, he should be guarded heavily on the perimeter to keep him from getting in rhythm.
On the other side of the matchup, Fox averaged 21.2 points across five games versus the Pelicans last season but struggled with his efficiency, shooting 40.9% from the field and 24.3% from deep.
The Pelicans lineup is filled with lengthy defenders, and Fox will likely see a lot of Herb Jones on him tonight rather than his point guard counterpoint.
If that’s the case, Fox may have a quieter game while others take care of the scoring load, but he has had huge scoring outputs against some of the best individual defenders in the league this year and it might not make any difference.
Matchup stat predictions: Fox 21 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK. McCollum 16 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK.
