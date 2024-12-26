Kings-Pistons Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis Status Revealed
While nobody expected this heading into the 2024-25 season, the Sacramento Kings have the same record as the Detroit Pistons through 30 games. The Kings and Pistons are both 13-17, but that is more due to Sacramento's faults than Detroit's success.
The Kings and Pistons face off on Thursday night, but despite their similar records, the two teams are heading in very different directions. The Kings are on a four-game losing streak, while the Pistons are riding two consecutive road wins against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.
Sacramento cannot afford to lose all five games in a five-game homestand, as the Pistons are their last test before they hit the road for the first time in weeks.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Thursday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Detroit Pistons:
Jalen Duren - PROBABLE (ankle)
Ron Holland - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Isaiah Stewart - QUESTIONABLE (knee)
The Kings are relatively healthy, with the exception of Domantas Sabonis. The All-Star big man has been banged up for the past week and has played through "questionable" statuses for the past few games. In a must-win scenario against Detroit, the Kings certainly need Sabonis on the court.
The Pistons are a sneakily good team, as we saw in their wins over the Suns and Lakers. Star point guard Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game, making an All-Star case while willing the Pistons to the playoffs.
A loss to Detroit could push the Kings over the edge, making Thursday's matchup a must-win for Sacramento.
The Kings and Pistons tip off at 7 pm PT on Thursday in Sacramento.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!