Kings Predicted To Lose Malik Monk in Free Agency
The Sacramento Kings have a glaring concern this offseason with star sixth man Malik Monk hitting the open market. After two years, Monk's time as a King seems to be winding down, and the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up might be just weeks away from inking a deal with a new team.
With early bird rights, the Kings can offer Monk a maximum of $78 million over the next four years, but the electric bench spark is expected to get closer to $100 million from other franchises. While Monk might value the Kings organization, team, and fanbase, turning down millions of dollars to return is unlikely.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz is predicting Monk to be too expensive for the Kings to re-sign.
"Teams like the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons will have max cap space and could use the 26-year-old as a starting two guard who can score and handle the ball," Swartz writes. "The Kings will offer Monk every penny they can, but they will understand when he inevitably leaves for a bigger payday."
Since the conclusion of the NBA Finals, the Kings are allowed to begin negotiations with Monk before other teams can talk to him, but once he gets that offer of $20 million more than the Kings are giving, his decision might be made.
Sacramento's star point guard and Monk's college teammate De'Aaron Fox has even said he wants Malik to do what is best for him, suggesting he expects him to leave in free agency with a "money talks" comment at the end of the season.
The Kings are surely doing everything in their power to retain Monk, but it is nearly inevitable that the talented guard will be shopping for a new home this summer.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!