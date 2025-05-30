Kings Predicted to Make Big Contract Decision for Key Player
The Sacramento Kings could potentially be in line for a big offseason under new general manager Scott Perry, however, they do not want to get too wild. The Kings have plenty of talent, especially around a star trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, with a group of Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, and Keegan Murray to round out their core.
Keegan Murray, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but that means he is in line for a contract extension this summer.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale predicted what every NBA team would do if 2025 free agency started today, and wrote that Sacramento's first move would be to extend Keegan Murray.
"It makes more sense to lock in Keegan Murray, one of their few certainties, who is no worse than their second-most important player," Favale wrote.
"The 24-year-old is eligible to sign an extension that could top out at five years and $246.7 million. He hasn't shown nearly enough offensive dynamism to warrant a max payday, but his defensive improvement and role are mission critical to the organization's direction—whatever that direction may be."
Murray averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this season with 44.4/34.3/83.3 shooting splits. In his debut season, Murray broke the record for most three-pointers in a season by a rookie, but his shooting numbers have taken a dip every year since. Although his shooting has steadily declined, his intangibles have all improved.
Murray has turned into a high-level wing defender, using his length to effectively guard multiple positions, but the addition of DeRozan last offseason seems to have slowed down his offensive progression.
Still, Murray has shown plenty of instances of being a two-way threat, but he has failed to develop into what the Kings wanted when they drafted him fourth overall in 2022.
Murray undoubtedly deserves a contract extension, as the Kings would love to keep the improving forward long-term, but he has not shown enough to earn a significant payday.