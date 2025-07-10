Kings Predicted to Sign Warriors Star to $95 Million Deal
The 2025 NBA offseason has been full of change, but many are underwhelmed after many were saying it would be the craziest offseason ever. Still, there is plenty of time for big moves across the league, but one team in particular has oddly made no moves at all.
The Golden State Warriors are the lone team in the NBA that has yet to make a move this summer, but with Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade rumors swirling for weeks, it is only a matter of time until they make a decision.
The Sacramento Kings have been noted as a top potential suitor for Kuminga. However, the Warriors reportedly did not like their trade offer for him, which consisted of Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and two second-round picks.
This exchange could end in many ways, including the Warriors ultimately giving in to accept the offer from Sacramento in desperation to get rid of Kuminga. SBNation's Ricky O'Donnell predicts that is how the Kuminga saga will conclude, saying that the Kings will sign him to a four-year, $95 million contract in exchange for their initial trade offer.
"The Kings reportedly offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and two second round picks, which Golden State deemed a low ball offer. I actually think that’s a nice return for a player who never fit well into Steve Kerr’s system. I liked Carter in last year’s draft as a point of attack defender who can get off some threes, and they can probably find a taker for Saric on an expiring deal," O'Donnell wrote.
"Kuminga makes some sense for the Kings because they just need upside swings, and he could finally leverage his physical gifts away from Kerr’s read-and-react offense. The Kings offer the cleanest fit of any potential suitor. The Warriors just need to agree to play ball."
Kuminga, 22, averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this past season, but things took an odd turn when head coach Steve Kerr decided to bench him entirely heading into the playoffs. Since then, the expectation has been that Kuminga will find a new opportunity this summer, and the Kings could be a good alternative for him.
Of course, giving Kuminga $95 million over the next four years would be a bold commitment, but letting the 22-year-old develop and learn on a Sacramento team that is not ready to compete for a championship is not a bad idea.