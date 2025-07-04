New Report on Warriors' Response to Jonathan Kuminga Trade Offer
The back and forth continues between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, as the two Northern California teams continue to discuss a possible sign and trade for forward Jonathan Kuminga.
And it appears that the teams may have come to a standstill in talks after the Kings' latest offer. It was reported that Sacramento offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and draft compensation, but the Warriors aren't interested in that package from the Kings.
Devin Carter had a down year last season, averaging 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 11.0 minutes of action per game. He struggled with his efficiency, shooting 37% from the field and 29.5% from the field, but showed tenacious and pesky defense at the end of the season.
Saric would be included mainly for salary reasons, as his best playing days seem to be behind him. And it would be a return to Golden State for the 2023-24 season with the Warriors, where he played 17.2 minutes per game across 64 contests.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported last night that the Warriors "balked" at the offer from the teams.
The Warriors are interested in Keegan Murray, but rightfully so, the Kings are not including Murray in the deal. Keon Ellis would make sense as another target for the Warriors, especially given his $2.3 million contract for next season.
Ellis averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 48.9% shooting from the field and 43.3% from three. His counting stats don't jump off the page, but Ellis is blossoming into an elite 3&D player with his defense as well. Just like on the Kings, pairing him with Stephen Curry would do wonders for the Warriors going forward.
The Kings don't have many young players to build around as Scott Perry reshapes the roster, but Ellis and Murray are the two who stand out as building blocks going forward. Sending either of them out in a sign and trade for Kuminga would defeat the purpose bringing in Kuminga.
The Warriors have leverage in the conversation, as they can keep Kuminga as a restricted free agent, but the Kings seem firm on who they will and won't give up in the deal. Bringing in Kuminga would be great, but Perry does seem willing to walk away and let the Warriors find a better offer from someone else.
The offer is definitely a buy-low offer by the Kings, but rightfully so. It's no secret that the Warriors don't want Kuminga, and that Kuminga doesn't want to be in Golden State. That takes some of the leverage out of the Warriors hands and makes the Kings offer make sense.
The Warriors may not like it, but time will tell if they are able to get a better deal from another team or come back to the Kings to open up conversations. Or on the flipside, if the Kings change their mind and increase their offer with different players or more picks.