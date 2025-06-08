Kings Predicted to Take 7-foot-1 Phenom in 2025 NBA Draft
When the Dallas Mavericks jumped up to land the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, every other team in the lottery was likely thinking the same thing: "That could have been us." For the Sacramento Kings, it nearly was. The Kings were just one ball away from jumping up to the top pick in the draft and landing 18-year-old phenom Cooper Flagg, but instead, they do not even have a first-round pick.
The Kings' first-round pick was stuck in the 13th spot, and since it was top-12 protected, it was conveyed to the Atlanta Hawks. Now, the only selection the Kings will be making this year is at pick 42, barring any trades.
Still, even at pick 42, the Kings can find some gems. In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman predicted the Kings will select Hansen Yang, a 7-foot-1 phenom center from China.
Yang, 19, averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game in the Chinese Basketball Association this season, and is now skyrocketing up draft boards after an impressive combine showing.
"Every scout presumably watched film of Hansen Yang putting up numbers in China. But they also had to see him execute against mostly different-caliber athletes in the 2025 NBA draft discussion. And Yang looked like he belonged, playing with swagger and confidence while scoring 12 points in the opening scrimmage and totaling 11 points, six boards and six assists at the NBA combine," Wasserman wrote.
"He delivered a number of wow plays, including a three-pointer, some fancy footwork from the post and a few beautiful dimes that highlighted obvious passing IQ and quick processing."
Wasserman compared Yang to Andrew Bogut, an NBA champion, All-NBA Team honoree, and four-time top-ten Defensive Player of the Year voting finisher. Yang has drawn many online comparisons to Chinese and NBA legend Yao Ming, but the rising draftee is much different.
"Yao Ming is my predecessor,” Yang said in Mandarin, per Associated Press' Tim Reynolds. “I have always respected him. I want to learn from him.”
The Kings are not necessarily in the position to pass up on any rare talent that falls to them at pick 42, even if center is not the most dire positional need. Yang is an incredible talent and has plenty of skill for his size, and at just 19 years old, has plenty of time to grow into a productive NBA player.