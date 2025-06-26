Kings Predicted to Take 7-foot-3 Center in 2025 NBA Draft
The Sacramento Kings were highly anticipated to make a move during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, and new general manager Scott Perry did not disappoint. The Kings acquired the 24th overall pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder to select standout wing Nique Clifford out of Colorado State.
Clifford has gotten plenty of praise since getting drafted, and fans are very excited about the addition. However, one of the best parts about the trade to land Clifford is that the Kings did not have to give up their second-round pick. The Kings are still slated to pick 42nd overall on Thursday night and could undoubtedly find another impactful prospect.
Heading into Thursday night, CBS Sports' Kyle Boone released his round two mock draft, and had the Kings selecting Rocco Zikarsky out of Australia.
Zikarsky, 19, is the tallest player in the draft at 7-foot-3 with a near 7-foot-5 wingspan and 9-foot-6 standing reach.
In 18 games for Brisbane in the National Basketball League this season, Zikarsky averaged 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in just 11.8 minutes per game, but is now moving to America to continue his basketball journey at the next level. With his size and agility, Zikarsky had the impressive physical tools to be effective in the NBA, but certainly has some work to do around the edges.
Zikarsky is certainly a project, but if the Kings are looking to take a chance on a younger prospect after taking a league-ready 23-year-old in the first round, then a 7-foot-3 beast would be a good prospect to target. However, this is likely not the direction that Scott Perry and company will lean on Thursday night.