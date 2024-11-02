Kings-Raptors Injury Report: Barnes, Quickley Status' Revealed
After starting their season 0-2, the Sacramento Kings have won three consecutive games to move to 3-2 early into their 2024-25 campaign.
The Kings took down the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Friday night, now heading North to face the Toronto Raptors on the second leg of a back-to-back and a three-game, four-day road trip.
The Raptors have had a slow start to their season, going 1-5 with their latest loss coming Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Both the Kings and Raptors are coming off zero days of rest, so the team with fresher legs might be the one who comes out with a win on Saturday night.
Each team has released their Injury Reports ahead of Saturday's matchup:
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Toronto Raptors:
Scottie Barnes - OUT (orbital)
Bruce Brown - OUT (knee)
Kelly Olynyk - OUT (back)
Immanuel Quickley - DOUBTFUL (pelvis)
The star of the show in Toronto, Scottie Barnes, is set to miss his third straight game due to an orbital fracture, as RJ Barrett has emerged as the new standout.
Barrett has averaged 32 points and 10 assists in two games without Barnes, shooting 60 percent from the field. The Raptors have desperately needed somebody to step up, and Barrett has done just that.
The Kings already have a talent advantage, but Toronto is likely down two starters with Immanuel Quickley injured, so Sacramento has no excuse not to come out with a win.
If Sacramento continues to lean on their balanced offensive attack, Toronto should have trouble keeping up with the worst defense in the NBA.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!