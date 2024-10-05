Kings Receive NCAA Legend in G League Trade
The Sacramento Kings have made multiple moves this offseason to improve their G League affiliate's roster in Stockton. After two trades last month landed them some premier young talent, the Stockton Kings have acquired one of the NCAA's most prolific scorers of all time.
Per FOX40's Sean Cunningham, the Kings traded the rights to Jayce Johnson, Stanley Johnson, a 2025 international pick, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers G League affiliate, Rip City Remix, for the player rights to guard Antoine Davis.
Davis, 26, went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but his college stats are unbelievable. Through five seasons with Detroit Mercy, Davis averaged 25.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, capped off by 28.2 points per game in his final season.
Davis scored 3,664 points in his collegiate career, becoming the second-leading scorer in men's college basketball history, falling short of Pete Maravich's record by just three points.
In his lone season in the G League, Davis averaged 17.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game with 42.4/38.2/86.8 shooting splits.
Davis showed out in the California Classic Summer League, where the Kings gave him an opportunity to represent Sacramento. The elite three-point shooter must have made a great impression in Sacramento for them to make this deal.
While Davis has not torched NBA defenses as he did against his collegiate peers, the 6-foot-1 guard is unbelievably skilled and still has a knack for getting the ball in the basket.
Stockton losing 28-year-old forward Stanley Johnson in this deal is a significant loss, who played a major role in their league-high 24-win season last year,
For Stockton to give up G League draft capital and two key players in this trade is reason to believe they are extremely high on Antoine Davis.
