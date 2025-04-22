Kings Receive Negative Mentions in New NBA Player Poll
The Athletic’s anonymous NBA player poll is one of the most anticipated publications each year. Every March and April, the site asks players various questions about the state of the league, ranging from the most overrated or underrated to their opinion on league trends and proposed rule changes.
In the aggregation and hot take era, players are increasingly prepared for media interactions. Many have their own podcasts where they can voice their opinions on these matters.
This poll, on the other hand, allows them to operate under the cloak of anonymity and without their typical guard up.
Unfortunately, it appears that the league’s perception of the Sacramento Kings has come back to earth after several years of respect. Players and the organization were both mentioned in less than flattering light.
Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine each received votes for “most overrated player,” with Sabonis receiving 2.2% and LaVine receiving 1.1% of the vote. Sabonis received about the same percentage of the vote last year.
Former King Tyrese Haliburton was the most popular pick for this “honor,” receiving 14.4% of the vote.
Player opinion of the organization was arguably worse. 21 teams received at least one vote for the “best organization” award - the Kings were not one of them.
Conversely, the rest of the Pacific Division was well represented - the Kings’ Northern California rival, the Golden State Warriors, led the vote, receiving 21.9% of all votes. The Los Angeles Clippers received 8.8%, and the Los Angeles Lakers received 5.1%.
Even the Phoenix Suns - who 26 teams would trade places with if they could - received 1.5% of the vote.
On the other end of the spectrum, Sacramento received 8.8% of the vote for “worst organization,” trailing only the Charlotte Hornets (38.1%), Washington Wizards (20.4%), and New Orleans Pelicans (11.5%).
The poll also reflects the belief that Sacramento has parted ways with some talented coaches over the years. Former coaches Mike Malone (2%) and Dave Joerger (0.7%) received votes for “best coach.”
Both Malone and Joerger received this recognition despite not being active head coaches - Malone was let go after a successful run with the Denver Nuggets, and Joerger is currently an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Again, on the other end of the spectrum, Doug Christie received 4.1% of the vote for worst coach. Former Associate Head Coach Jordi Fernandez received 2.7% of this vote, the same as Malone. Christie and Fernandez are far less experienced than the names around them, so the votes going their way are likely a product of being unknown entities compared to coaches known to underachieve.
In the least surprising vote of the poll, former King James Johnson once again won the honor of “Player You Would Least Like to Fight.” Johnson has won this award every year since the poll’s inception due to his brief stint as an MMA fighter.
This is always a fun exercise to see how players really feel about the league, its players, and its trends. Hopefully, the Kings fare better in next year’s poll.