Kings Reportedly Sign Young Point Guard to 10-Day Contract
The Sacramento Kings had a busy trade deadline, sending away De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Alex Len, Jordan McLaughlin, and Colby Jones. The Kings brought in some key pieces to help them move forward but traded five players in return for three, creating some holes in the roster.
After trading Fox and McLaughlin, especially, the Kings have a serious lack of point guard depth. With the deadline passed and Sacramento failing to bring in a replacement point guard, the Kings have looked toward free agency.
The Kings have reportedly signed 22-year-old point guard Daishen Nix to a 10-day contract.
Nix, the former Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets guard, has always shown much promise but his talent has not translated to the next level yet. During the 2023-24 G League season, Nix averaged 25.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, but still struggled to shoot the ball.
Nix fills Sacramento's 13th roster spot for the next ten days and will have a few opportunities to prove himself at the next level. The 6-foot-5 point guard has many of the tools a team would want from a point guard, and it would be intriguing to see him get a chance to prove it in Sacramento.
The Kings certainly need another playmaker on the team after trading away two of their only true point guards, and hopefully, Nix is able to temporarily fill that void on their bench.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!