Nique Clifford Already Learning from All-Star Teammates
Nique Clifford already has a heads up as a 23-year-old rookie entering the season, but he also has the fortune of getting to work behind two All-Star guards on the Sacramento Kings in his first year in the league.
Clifford showed his poise and potential during the Las Vegas Summer League, doing a little bit of everything on the court as he helped lead the Kings to the championship game. And now in training camp, he has the chance to learn more under Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who have a combined 27 years in the NBA and eight All-Star appearances.
Six of those All-Star games may belong to DeRozan, but LaVine is one of the purest scorers in the league, and a great player for Clifford to not only learn from, but to guard in practice as well. After day three of training camp, the Kings rookie was asked about what it was like to work with LaVine and guard him, and Clifford had nothing but praise for his veteran teammate.
"Him, all of the guys, honestly, I have really great vets around me. A lot of knowledgeable guys. But just the challenge of learning his different moves, learning how he operates, he can score at all three levels, makes tough shots." Clifford said. "You gotta be able to stay focused throughout the course of the game. When he's hitting, maybe, some tough shots on you, you gotta be hard nosed and your mindset has to be able to get over that play and continue to move on."
LaVine is definitely a tough shot maker. Some nights it doesn't matter if there's a hand right in his face, the ball can find the basket. And that's a good lesson for Clifford to learn on the defensive side of the ball.
Players are so talented in the NBA that even perfect defense can't stop a player at times. Having someone with that skill level on the team in LaVine seems to already be helping Clifford prepare for that level of competition in the NBA.
More Sacramento Kings News: The Case for DeMar DeRozan in a New Role, Position
And it's not just LaVine, but DeRozan as well that Clifford is learning from. It works out great that DeRozan and LaVine have such different styles to their offenses. They are both certified 'bucket-getters,' but DeRozan has a slower methodical approach where he gets to his spot and finds his shot.
"It's huge man. I get to watch him work on that every day. It's special how simple it is," Clifford stated. "He has a simple game but it's super effective. Just getting to watch that and learn the pace that he plays at is something that I could definitely use in my game going forward into some years. But that's definitely a guy I get to learn a lot from."
One of the things that rookies generally have to learn once they reach the NBA is how to slow down. Everything happens so fast in the league that they can look rushed, but DeRozan is the exact opposite. He's smooth and calm at all times, and Clifford getting to learn and see that first hand could give him a huge boost early in his career.
Many were hoping that the Kings would trade all of their veterans this offseason and lean into their young players, but that's not how the offseason shook out with the team going for as many wins as possible. Playing time is always great for rookies and young players, but learning from two All-Stars who play the same position as you is a pretty great way to enter the league as well.