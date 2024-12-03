Kings Rookie Continues Preparations for NBA Debut
The Sacramento Kings held a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft and chose to spend it on former Providence Friar guard Devin Carter. Selected 13th overall, Carter has yet to touch the court due to shoulder surgery in the offseason.
Sacramento made the pick knowing that Carter was injured. After he was drafted, it was revealed that the injury was a torn labrum which required surgery in mid-July. Now that we're nearing almost five months since his surgery, Carter has continued progressing in his recovery.
In a new video on X, formerly Twitter, Carter is seen practicing after the team's shootaround. Carter worked on physical finishes under the basket and taking three-pointers off the dribble.
Via Sean Cunningham | KTXL: "Sacramento Kings rookie Devin Carter ramping up workouts over the past week. This was a glimpse of his on-court activity following today’s shootaround."
Carter was originally slotted to miss at least six months of action but seems to be on track to make his return at some point this season. From the video, it looks like the team is avoiding contact on his left shoulder as he bodies defenders with his right side instead. Earlier this month, Carter was cleared by doctors to resume shooting.
In 2023, Carter won the Big East Player of the Year award after averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1 block per game. Carter led the conference in scoring and was one of the best defenders in the country. At the end of the season, he was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watchlist.
It shouldn't be too hard for Carter to find his way into the rotation, especially as injuries plague the team. Guards Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter have both suffered injuries this year and that's possible to happen again in the future. When he's healthy, Carter needs to be ready to go in case of emergency.
As the Kings continue to fall in the Western Conference standings, getting any new help could be a big morale booster. Sacramento is sitting in 12th place with 61 games to go. For the team to reach 50 wins, they'll have to find a way to win 41 of those 61 games (67%). Expect an official update as soon as the five-month mark since surgery rolls around on December 11th.
