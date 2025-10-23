Kings Rookie Nique Clifford Receives Unfortunate Injury News After NBA Debut
After what was a great training camp that left many around Sacramento feeling optimistic about the Sacramento Kings, it seems like everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. Keegan Murray had surgery on his hand, Domantas Sabonis had a hamstring strain, and now Nique Clifford is joining the list of injured players, also with a hamstring strain.
It's unfortunate timing not only for the Kings, who are coming off a 116-120 opening night loss to the Phoenix Suns, but obviously Clifford himself. He got the start in place of Murray last night and played well in his NBA debut.
He only had two points, but he impacted the game all over the court, adding on eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in just under 24 minutes of action. Doug Christie seems to like his approach to the defensive end of the court, especially, which he mentioned was part of the reason why he turned to the rookie for the starting spot.
There isn't a lot of excitement around young players on the Kings, as they don't really have any on their roster, but Clifford sits at the top of the list of players to be excited about for the future as a rookie. He's followed closely by Murray and Keon Ellis, but gets the nod as the youngest of the bunch.
Just like with Sabonis when his injury was first announced, we don't know any of the details on Clifford's return timeline, but he'll miss at least four games as Sacramento has games on Friday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before a break until Saturday.
On the plus side for the Kings, they have multiple guards who can step in and fill in for Clifford, but no one with his size and ability to affect the game in multiple facets. That skillset is something that has stood out early in Clifford's young career.
He's been able to adapt to the players around him and find a way to stand out. When he plays with the starters, he defers to more of a defender and rebounder, and when player with fellow young players during the preseason, he led the attack on offense. That's a valuable player to lose as the Kings look to get their first win of the season.
The injury does open up the door for more minutes for Ellis, who only saw 12:58 minutes of action last night against the Suns. Kings fans are always watching Ellis' minutes and clamoring for more. It was just one game, but it was less playing time than many expected for Ellis with the crowded guard rotation.
Sacramento will now have a second different starting lineup against the Utah Jazz, which could be an early season trend of shifting starters as players come back from injury and Christie searches for the combinations of players that he likes.
The Kings will look for their first win of the season tomorrow night against the Jazz at 7:00 pm PST in their first game at home.