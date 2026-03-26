10 Players Ruled Out in Loaded Kings vs. Magic Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings are coming off their biggest loss of the season, suffering a 44-point defeat against the Charlotte Hornets. Now, to continue their five-game East Coast road trip, they are facing the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

The Kings have been one of the most injury-prone teams in the NBA this season, with a handful of players out for the season and several others dealing with injuries as they near the end of their disastrous 2025-26 campaign. They have tried to win some games down the stretch to revive their poor morale, and Thursday's game against this Magic team on a six-game losing streak could give them a chance to pick up another.

Kings list nine players on injury report

Mar 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) walks on the court during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings are very banged up heading into Thursday's game in Orlando, with key players like Russell Westbrook, Nique Clifford, and Keegan Murray sidelined. Precious Achiuwa and Killian Hayes are the lone Kings listed as questionable, while seven total players have already been ruled out. The Kings' full injury report:

- Precious Achiuwa: QUESTIONABLE (lower back soreness)

- Killian Hayes: QUESTIONABLE (left toe inflammation)

- Nique Clifford: OUT (left midfoot sprain)

- Drew Eubanks: OUT (left thumb UCL repair)

- De'Andre Hunter: OUT (left eye retinal repair)

- Zach LaVine: OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

- Keegan Murray: OUT (left ankle sprain)

- Domantas Sabonis: OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

- Russell Westbrook: OUT (right toe joint irritation)

Sacramento's injury report for Thursday's game is certainly an eye sore, but they have proven they are capable of competing even with a shorthanded lineup. With guys like DeMar DeRozan and Maxime Raynaud still available to make an impact, the Kings could still pull off the road upset in Orlando.

Of course, for draft lottery purposes, a loss to the Magic is not the end of the world.

Magic could be without three of their top five scorers

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Kia Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Magic have been dealing with some key injuries this season, most notably to star forward Franz Wagner, who will miss his 20th straight game on Thursday. The Magic will also be without standout guard Anthony Black, while Jalen Suggs has been listed as questionable. The Magic's full injury report:

- Jalen Suggs: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

- Anthony Black: OUT (left lateral abdominal strain)

- Jonathan Isaac: OUT (left knee sprain)

- Franz Wagner: OUT (left high ankle sprain injury management)

The Magic have struggled while they deal with these extensive injuries, including a loss to the Indiana Pacers, the worst team in the NBA, on Monday. There is undoubtedly a chance that the Kings are able to walk out of Orlando with a win, especially as they catch the Magic on a losing streak, but notable injuries on both sides will make Thursday's matchup unpredictable.

The Kings and Magic are set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. PT in Orlando on Thursday.