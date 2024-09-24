Kings’ Sabonis: ‘It’s an Honor’ to Be Included in Netflix’s NBA Show
Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis was one of five players chosen for the new Netflix show "Starting 5" which covered the daily lives of players during the 2023-24 season. At the show's red carpet debut, Sabonis said "It's an honor" to be part of the show (via Sacramento Kings | X).
It's an honor, you know. There's a lot of Hall of Famers in this list and just to be part of it and be part of Netflix and basically show Sacramento and what goes on in our city, I think it's really cool.- Domantas Sabonis, Kings C
Sabonis and the Kings barely missed out on the 2024 NBA Playoffs after an injury-fueled collapse at the end of the season. The 28-year-old finished 8th in MVP voting across the league last year after averaging 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
Joining Sabonis on "Starting 5" are superstars LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and Jimmy Butler. According to Netflix, the purpose of the series is to share the players' "battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy."
Sabonis said it was "a lot" to have cameras follow him from sun up to sun down, but that the experience was "really fun". If he had to choose a teammate to be in the series in the future, he said he would want Malik Monk to get a spot on the show because "the world needs to know" what goes on in his life.
The series will release ten different episodes with each episode running for approximately 45 minutes. It will be released to Netflix for public viewing on October 9th, 2024.
