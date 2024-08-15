Kings Schedule By the Numbers: 16 Back-to-Backs
The NBA schedule has dropped, so let’s take a look at the pieces of the Sacramento Kings schedule that stand out in a By the Numbers series.
The Kings have 16 back-to-backs this season, making it another tough year on the draw for the schedule.
The Golden State Warriors led the league with 17 such games last year, and the Kings were tied for second with 15. More time is needed to do the math on the league as a whole, but early indications are that the Kings are at the top of the Association again.
Thinking back to the beginning of last season, the Kings had a problematic start with their back-to-back games. They lost their first four games on zero days rest, and it took double overtime to beat the Orlando Magic to gain their first such win on the fifth try.
We won’t have to wait long this season to find out how the Kings do in their first five back-to-back sets, as they all come in the first month.
10/28: Trail Blazers (A) | 10/29: Jazz (H)
11/1: Hawks (A) | 11/2: Raptors (A)
11/10: Suns (A) | 11/11: Spurs (A)
11/15: Timberwolves (H) | 11/16: Jazz (H)
11/24: Nets (H) | 11/25: Thunder (H)
After starting 0-4, the Kings ended last year 6-9 (.400) on the second night of back-to-backs. The 6-4 record to close out the season is respectable, but the Kings would do well to avoid the slow start in the circumstance for a third season in a row. It’s something the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan should do well to improve.
Breaking the Kings types of back-to-backs shows that most are favorable location-wise. At least as favorable as they can be.
Away-Away: 6 | Home-Home: 5 | Away-Home: 3 | Home-Away 2
The majority of the back-to-backs with travel make sense logistically, such as a game away against the Warriors before a home game against the Miami Heat or a game away in the Los Angeles Clippers' new Intuit Dome before a home game against the New York Knicks.
The two earliest back-to-backs stand out (SAC->UTA & ATL->TOR), but overall it can be seen that the schedule makers tried their best to make travel as easy as it can be in a tough situation.
Sacramento is attempting to make the leap from good to great. One of those steps is getting better on back-to-backs, and we’ll get plenty of opportunities to see if they can do just that this season.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!