Kings Schedule by the Numbers: 3 Games vs Pelicans
In the second edition of the Sacramento Kings Schedule By the Numbers, we look at a number that should make all fans happy. Make sure to check out the details on the Kings' back-to-back games to catch up!
One of the first things I looked for in Sacramento’s schedule was when and how many times the Kings are slated to face the New Orleans Pelicans. The Kings are scheduled to face New Orleans just three times this season (with two games yet to be determined for the NBA Cup).
After going 0-5 against New Orleans in the regular season and losing game number six in the play-in, the Pelicans are a key matchup for the upcoming season.
The Pelicans embody everything that gave the Kings trouble last year: A lengthy team that hurt them on both sides of the ball. Sacramento’s lack of size remains the main concern going into this season, making the rematch against the Pelicans a great barometer.
Losing Jonas Valančiūnas and his ability to guard Domantas Sabonis one-on-one to the Washington Wizards should help the Kings, but the barrage of forwards New Orleans can throw at the Kings could still give Sacramento fits.
The odd aspect of the schedule is that the Kings play New Orleans three times in four games in early February. It’s a schedule oddity that could make or break a series against a team.
If either team is facing injuries in that single week of the schedule, it creates an advantage for every matchup. Teams go through variations of a roster based on rotations, trades, and injuries throughout the season, and lumping three games into a week takes that aspect out of the matchup.
The good news is that you can’t go 0-6 against a team you don’t play six times!
