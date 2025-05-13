Kings Select Star Guard in New ESPN NBA Post-Lottery Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery shocked everyone when the Dallas Mavericks jumped up to land the first overall pick, but not every team was as lucky. The Sacramento Kings stayed put at pick 13, and since their first-rounder was top-12 protected, it will convey to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Kings now officially will be without their first-round pick in this year's draft, but that does not mean they won't be adding a new rookie in late June.
The Kings have the 42nd overall pick in the draft from the Chicago Bulls, but there is still expected to be some serious talent on the board.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released their post-lottery mock draft, and they have the Kings selecting Chaz Lanier out of Tennessee.
Lanier, 23, played his fifth season of college at Tennessee after spending four years at North Florida. In his lone season as a Volunteer, Lanier averaged 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game with 43.1/39.5/75.8 shooting splits, playing in the toughest conference in college basketball.
Lanier is a very talented scorer with an impressive shooting touch, but with new general manager Scott Perry at the helm in Sacramento, nobody knows how he will approach the draft.
With their current roster construction, the Kings do not necessarily need a player like Lanier, however, things could change between now and the draft. Lanier measured in at around 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds with a 6-foot-9 wingspan at the draft combine, but with a limited defensive presence, his frame could limit him at the next level.
In this mock draft, the Kings would pass on guys like Milos Uzan, Boogie Fland, Darrion Williams, and Kam Jones, all of whom are better positional fits for Sacramento, but Lanier is an impressive prospect, if his scoring touch can translate to the next level.
Lanier was named a Wooden All-American and won the Jerry West Award, given to the best shooting guard in college basketball. Lanier was an absolute stud in college, and if the Kings feel like he would make a similar impact in the NBA, then it would be a good pick, considering he should be league-ready.