Kings Send De'Aaron Fox to Heat in NBA Blockbuster Mock Trade
After adding six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan in the offseason, the Sacramento Kings' expectations skyrocketed despite just one playoff appearance in the past 18 years.
The Kings have started their 2024-25 campaign with an underwhelming 12-13 record, sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference through 25 games.
Despite their poor play, star point guard De'Aaron Fox has been stellar. Fox is averaging 26.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, truly becoming one of the league's premier talents.
After turning down a contract extension in the offseason, Fox will be due for a significant payday soon, and an even bigger one if he makes an All-NBA team this year. If the Kings' front office believes they have no future with Fox holding the reins, why give him a supermax extension?
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz proposed a mock trade that would send Fox to the Miami Heat, getting Fox to a potential title contender and getting the Kings a fresh start with younger help.
Miami Heat receive: G De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings receive: G Terry Rozier, F Jaime Jaquez Jr., F Nikola Jovic, C Kel'el Ware, 2030 first-round pick (unprotected)
Of course, dealing Fox is not ideal in any situation, and getting only one first-round pick in return is possibly the worst-case scenario. The most valuable asset that the Kings are getting in return in this mock is Jaime Jaquez Jr., but the 23-year-old forward is having a fairly disappointing sophomore season.
It is a bad idea for the Kings to trade away Fox if they want to see any success in the near future, especially trading him for a few young assets who have not proven they would be difference-makers in Sacramento.
This trade would be great for the Heat, pairing Fox with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. The Heat have started their season 12-10, but this would give them a talented enough roster to compete with the reigning champion Boston Celtics in the East.
If the Kings are to build around anybody to become title contenders, Fox should be the only untouchable. Sacramento should give Fox however much money he wants, as the 26-year-old star enters his prime as one of the league's top point guards.
