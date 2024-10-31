Kings Shooters Thriving From DeMar DeRozan’s Attention
In the offseason acquisition of DeMar DeRozan, the Sacramento Kings added one of the best isolation scorers in the game. What people don’t give him enough credit though is his passing. His passes aren’t flashy, but DeRozan is using his elite scoring ability to set up his teammates with ease.
As shown in the video below, DeMar is such a talented scorer that teams are forced to send help when he drives or posts up, leading to wide-open looks for the Kings' shooters.
The best part is the ease at which DeRozan goes about drawing the help defender. He’s patient, waits for them to commit, and knows exactly where his teammates are to set them up.
When the Kings traded for the six-time All-Star, many were concerned that he would hamper the team's spacing. But after four games, the exact opposite is happening. DeRozan is only taking 1.8 three-point attempts per game himself, but he’s regularly setting up others for looks from deep to make up for his lower volume from three.
His chemistry with Kevin Huerter is especially impressive given how little time the two have played together. Huerter missed preseason recovering from injury but after a shaky game one, looks like Kevin Huerter of old and is thriving in all the space DeRozan and company creates in the Kings offense.
Putting DeRozan and Huerter, or really any strong shooter, alone on the ball side of the court forces defenders to make a near-impossible decision: Help off of Huerter or let DeRozan go one-on-one.
All DeRozan has to do is make the right choice out of the action, and the Kings can get a great look whenever they want. And the great news is that the 16-year veteran is making the right decision on repeat, making it look easy.
DeMar’s 23 points per game and scoring will keep getting the headlines, but his underrated passing is already paying off for the Kings just four games into the season. With more time to gel and gain chemistry, there’s no telling how high-powered this offense can be.
