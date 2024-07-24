Kings Sign Center Orlando Robinson to One-Year Deal
The Sacramento Kings made a roster addition on Wednesday, signing 24-year-old center Orlando Robinson to a one-year deal, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
After releasing center JaVale McGee to free agency earlier in the summer, the Kings now have three centers on the roster. Robinson will compete with veteran Alex Len for backup minutes behind All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis.
In two seasons with the Miami Heat, the seven-foot Robinson averaged 3.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 67 games. He boasted career shooting splits of 51.6/38.1/73.2 in limited minutes.
However, earlier this month playing for the Houston Rockets in the Las Vegas Summer League, Robinson shined. In five games, Robinson averaged 14.2 points, 9.4 rebounds (fifth-best at the Summer League), 1.6 assists, and one steal in 23.5 minutes per game.
A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, Robinson attended Fresno State from 2019 to 2022. Robinson was named to Second-Team All-Mountain West as a sophomore and First-Team All-Mountain West as a junior.
After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft, the Heat signed Robinson to a two-way contract. Robinson spent parts of his rookie season with the Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League. In July 2023, the Heat signed Robinson to a two-year contract, but earlier this month he was waived.
The financial details of the deal have not yet been disclosed. The Sacramento Kings have one remaining roster spot. The NBA regular season begins in October.
