Kings Sign UDFA Isaac Jones to Two-Way Deal

The Sacramento Kings make another singing in undrafted free agency with Washington State's Isaac Jones.

Mar 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Isaac Jones (13) gestures during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Sacramento Kings are signing undrafted free agent Washington State Cougars big man Isaac Jones to a two-way deal.

After reportedly signing Isaiah Crawford out of Louisiana Tech, the Kings make another move on the undrafted free agent market by picking up Jones. The 24-year-old big man played three years of JUCO ball before heading to Idaho, then ending up at Washington State for his final year.

In his two years playing D1, Jones averaged 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 62.2 percent from the field. The 6-foot-9 forward has a 7-foot-3 wingspan, and he uses his length to be an effective scorer inside and versatile defender.

At the next level, Jones will be effective in the pick-and-roll game, with his size and finishing being his strengths. On defense, Jones can guard the basket and get out and defend the perimeter at times.

While Jones is not an exceptional prospect, especially as an undersized center at the next level, he has the tools to improve his game with time in the G League. His size, footwork, hustle, and defensive versatility make him a signing worth keeping an eye on.

