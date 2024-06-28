Kings Sign Undrafted USC Star Boogie Ellis
The Sacramento Kings have made another undrafted free agent addition with the signing of USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis, per Luca Evans of O.C. Register.
This is the third post-draft signing for Sacramento on Thursday, following Isaiah Crawford and Isaac Jones. The Kings have been busy in undrafted free agency after not making any selections in the second round of this year's draft.
Boogie Ellis, 23, was one of the top point guard recruits coming out of high school in 2019. After spending two years with the Memphis Tigers, Ellis transferred to USC where his collegiate career took off.
The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 40 percent from deep through his final two years at USC.
While Ellis is reportedly just getting a shot in the Summer League for Sacramento, the talented point guard could be poised for a shot at the next level. Ellis is an athletic guard with a smooth jump shot and the ability to run a high-level offense. His quickness and crafty ball handle should help him impress coaches during his Summer League run.
Ellis may not get a spot on the Kings' roster, but the former high-profile recruit is a very talented player.
