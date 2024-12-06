Kings-Spurs Matchup of the Game: Keegan Murray vs. Jeremy Sochan
The Sacramento Kings are back in action after a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night, as they travel to take on the San Antonio Spurs for the third time this season. The Kings have struggled against San Antonio so far, dropping the first two games against them.
The Spurs injury report is littered with prominent players. Victor Wembanyama is doubtful, and Devin Vassell is out. Wembanyama and Vassell are the Spurs’ top two scorers this year, making the game's matchup interesting.
That narrows the options and sets up a matchup between two young forwards; Keegan Murray and Jeremy Sochan.
Season stats:
- Keegan Murray: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK, 41.3 FG%, 27.9 3P%
- Jeremy Sochan: 15.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%, 20.0 3P%
While Keegan has been great on defense and increased his rebounding production, it’s hard to look at his season without keying in on the three-point shooting.
With his production elsewhere, it would be easier to stomach if the entire team hadn’t gone cold this season, but with everyone struggling it will continue to be a talking point in Sacramento.
Sochan has missed the first two games against the Kings but has had a productive season so far when he’s played. His three-point shooting would be a career-low, but his field goal percentage a career-high.
The 21-year-old forward does almost all of his damage inside the paint, with 90 of his 110 field goal attempts coming inside. Keegan and the Kings will have to be ready for Sochan to be in attack mode tonight, especially if Wemby is ruled out.
