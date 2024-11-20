Kings Star Answers LeBron James vs Michael Jordan GOAT Debate
Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox joined some of the best in NBA history last week, scoring 109 points in two days. Fox joined Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in league history to reach that mark, two of the best to ever touch a basketball.
Fox, 26, has already cemented himself as one of the best in Kings franchise history, and his historic two-game span has certainly skyrocketed his likeness across the league. Fox is still far from reaching Hall of Fame status, but joining Kobe and Wilt in any accolade is certainly an achievement worth noting.
Fox spoke with HoopsHype following his historic week, and answered one of the most dire questions across the NBA landscape: "Who is your GOAT and why?"
"What [Michael Jordan] did in 15 years is crazy." Fox continued, "But what LeBron‘s done in his career and is still doing is nuts. I would say Bron, I didn’t watch Michael Jordan play, so I’m not going to pick somebody I didn’t watch play."
Jordan was the undisputed Greatest of All Time for years, but LeBron James' longevity has really taken him over the edge for most. Fox has played against James 15 times in his career, so witnessing him first-hand is much more convincing.
Fox has played exceptionally well against LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers, winning seven of their last nine matchups and averaging 30.4 points and 6.6 assists in those battles. Regardless of James being his division rival, it is fair for Fox to appreciate the greatness in front of him.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!