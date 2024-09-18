Kings Star Foresees 'Special' Season For Spurs' Wembanyama
Years after a short stint in Texas, new Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan still has high praise for the San Antonio Spurs and spoke about the situation that 20-year-old big man Victor Wembanyama is entering in year two.
In a recent episode of the Podcast P show, DeRozan sat down with host Paul George and discussed the impact that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will have on Wembanyama's development. After helping lead France to the gold medal game in Olympic basketball this summer, DeRozan foresees a boost in confidence for the young center.
I don't think [Wembanyama] could have gone to a better place, a better person, a better situation... Wemby is already a hell of a kid, so the discipline, the hunger, the drive, the motivation he already has... I mean you could see it in the championship game in the Olympics. You could just see it.- DeMar DeRozan
In his first season in the NBA, Wemby averaged 21.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game. The numbers are only bound to go up, especially with veteran point guard Chris Paul arriving in San Antonio this offseason.
DeRozan thinks Paul will be able to give Wemby an extra "three to four to five easy buckets a game" on top of what he already does. For the Kings, Wemby and the Spurs could pose a serious threat in the Western Conference. While the Spurs only won 22 games last year, there's a great chance that number will skyrocket.
In two games against Sacramento last season, Wembanyama averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds while also recording a game with five steals and five blocks. The Kings escaped with the win both times, but that could be a harder task against a more experienced Wembanyama.
The Kings will face the Spurs on November 11th in the upcoming NBA season.
