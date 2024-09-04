Kings Star To Get First Signature Shoe
Last year, Under Armor’s Curry Brand announced Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox as their first NBA player signee. Since then, there has been a growing expectation that Fox would get his own signature shoe. And now, we have confirmation.
Yesterday at a private Under Armour event in New York City it was confirmed that De’Aaron Fox will be getting a signature shoe under the Curry Brand. The shoes, dubbed “Curry Fox 1”, will be low-cut runner-style shoes, as confirmed by footwear designer Ed Wallace.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry earned the "Curry Brand" branch of Under Armor in 2020, and the brand has taken off since. Curry helped take Under Armor into the large scope of the basketball world, and Fox earning his first-ever signature shoe with the brand will continue to boost success.
Fox had previously been signed with Nike for five years before signing with the Curry Brand last October. Fox proceeded to wear Curry Brand shoes throughout the season after signing with Curry’s signature brand.
Fox and Curry were able to put their division and California rivalry aside to become business partners, and it will pay off for Sacramento’s star guard as he joins other NBA stars in the exclusive signature shoe club.
Not much else is known about the signature shoes, including when they are expected to be revealed or go on sale. But, that has not stopped Kings fans from expressing their excitement online, with some commenting that they would be buying multiple pairs in different colors in support of their star point guard.
The Kings begin the 2024-25 regular season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24th.
