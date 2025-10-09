Kings' Star Gives Three-Word Statement on Teams' Young Reserves After Loss
It’s only preseason, it’s only the first game, there were a lot of changes, etc. We can go through all the usual qualifiers before the regular season kicks off, but we have to admit the Sacramento Kings sure look similar to last year.
An inability to defend the three-point line and lack of ball movement on offense doomed the Kings against the Toronto Raptors. Bright spots were few and far between with the starting group, but things started to look up when the Kings’ younger pieces took the floor together.
Domantas Sabonis was asked what he thought about the play of Nique Clifford, Devin Carter, Dylan Cardwell, and Maxime Raynaud late in the game and had nothing but positive things to say for the group.
“They did amazing… they waited for their turn, they came out, brought the energy, brought the basketball that Doug wants us to play.”
A lot of things went wrong for Sacramento tonight, and for a while, it looked like they might lose by 30. Doug Christie couldn’t seem to find the right mix of players to make a dent in the Raptors lead, until the fourth quarter. Raynaud and Clifford joined Carter, Cardwell, and Keon Ellis on the court to start the fourth, but the Raptors lead would hit 21 early in the period.
Ellis would exit for Isaiah Stevens who would help the Kings get as close as six points before eventually losing by eight. A loss is a loss, but the younger contingent of the Kings showed up with the energy and effort we’ve heard Christie and Scott Perry talk about since day one.
Looking Like the Right Pick
Clifford was especially good as he led the Kings with nine assists off the bench. Clifford displayed the excellent feel that he showed all summer and he and Raynaud picked back up right where they left off. Clifford got the start for Zach LaVine in the second half as part of a plan by the Kings to give some extra time to other guards on the roster.
Nique wasn’t able to make a big difference with the starters, but he looked comfortable as a connective piece with a lot of high usage players around him. Clifford had over 24 minutes in the game, second to only Keegan Murray as Christie seemed keen to try Nique with a few different groups.
Nique seems prime for a good allotment of minutes with the Kings this season, but there remain questions about how he can be at his best with the current roster. The Kings demonstrated this exact issue when sitting LaVine for the second half. The oversaturation of guards on the roster is bound to cause rotational issues, but luckily for Clifford, he might be the most versatile on the roster.
Clifford is confident as a playmaker, spot-up shooter, and can defend multiple positions, which makes it much easier to fit him around any lineup. It may take some time to figure out the best way of using him, but it’s clear the Kings made the right pick with Nique.
Major Upside From a Two-Way Spot
Another major bright spot was two-way center Dylan Cardwell. Cardwell checked in before Raynaud who is on a standard contract which was an interesting choice by the coaching staff. Cardwell would make that move look great with 12 points in just 13 minutes of action.
Cardwell is still raw as a player, but his athleticism is something the Kings haven’t had at the center position since Willie Cauley-Stein. Christie had some great things to say about Cardwell on Tuesday while speaking to NBC Sports and his evaluation of the Auburn product lined up with what we saw tonight.
“He’s just an extremely coachable kid, plays extremely hard and there’s a level of physicality that he has that you don’t really teach it, you’re either about that life or you ain’t.”
The game was ugly for basically three quarters and could’ve turned into a blowout if it wasn’t for the Kings most recent additions. The time Clifford, Carter, Raynaud, and others spent playing together clearly paid off as their chemistry was apparent right away. Some of the offense was a bit haphazard, but the effort was there on both ends. With just three preseason games to get things right, at least the starters have some role models in the reserves.